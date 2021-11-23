Causeway Caregivers hosting OASIS program event, Before the After session next month

Causeway Caregivers is hosting two events next month, an OASIS Respite Program Discovery Day and Before the After end of life planning session.

The OASIS Respite Program Discovery Day is open to all community members, including caregivers and potential volunteers, to explore the program's offerings. OASIS provides activities for individuals with dementia, focused on mind, body and spirit, to offer their caregiver respite.

Discovery Day will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska, followed by a "Cookies and Sprinkles" event from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a performance by The Giving Hearts Choir, a non-profit group for which joins individuals with early to mid-stages of memory loss and their caregivers for music and socialization.

The OASIS program runs weekly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, visit oasisrespite.com or call 608-780-0471.

A Before the After session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 6 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road. Individuals of any age are invited to attend. Local professionals will host breakout sessions and speak on planning a will and outlining wishes for end of life arrangements.

Materials will cover obituaries, funeral or memorial services, legacy letters, health history, power of attorney for health care or finances, organ donation, emergency forms and more.

Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa residents can register by calling 608-775-9999, or visiting causewaycaregivers.org. Registration opens 9:30 a.m. the day of the event. Freewill donations are accepted.

