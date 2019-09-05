{{featured_button_text}}

Causeway Caregivers is offering a free "Before the After" end of life planning session from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road. The session is open to community members of any age.

The session is designed to help participants outline their end of life wishes and instructions so loved ones are not left to make difficult decisions. Topics, materials and activities will include writing of obituaries and legacy letters, planning of funeral services, drafting power of attorney, will, emergency and health history forms and establishing guardianship.  

Local professionals will also present on relevant topics and host break-out sessions to help attendees make decisions.

Registration is available by calling Causeway Caregivers at 608-775-9999 or online at causewaycaregivers.org. Day-of registration opens at 9:30 a.m.  

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

