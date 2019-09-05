Causeway Caregivers is offering a free "Before the After" end of life planning session from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road. The session is open to community members of any age.
The session is designed to help participants outline their end of life wishes and instructions so loved ones are not left to make difficult decisions. Topics, materials and activities will include writing of obituaries and legacy letters, planning of funeral services, drafting power of attorney, will, emergency and health history forms and establishing guardianship.
Local professionals will also present on relevant topics and host break-out sessions to help attendees make decisions.
Registration is available by calling Causeway Caregivers at 608-775-9999 or online at causewaycaregivers.org. Day-of registration opens at 9:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.