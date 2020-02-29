Causeway Caregivers to host planning sessions throughout the year

The Causeway Caregivers of La Crosse will host "Before the After" planning sessions for those who look to convey their wishes to family, friends or personal representatives from 10 a.m. to noon March 2, June 6, Sept. 14 and Dec. 7 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road.

These sessions are designed for both those just starting to plan or who need documents to complete their wishes, and are open to the public.

Donations will be accepted to offset expenses.

Register by calling 608-775-9999 or visit causewaycaregivers.org to learn more.

