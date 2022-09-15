Cavalier Theatre to host “Love Kittens Purrr-lesque”

“Love Kittens Purrr-lesque” premieres Friday with two shows at Cavalier Theater & Lounge in La Crosse.

An early show begins at 8 p.m. and a late show follows.

Directed by Vicki Elwood of Muse Theater Productions, it's a Vintage Burlesque & Bawdy musical comedy.

The Vintage Burlesque performance will be emceed by Gibson Martini (Chris Zobin), as it was in the days of Burlesque & Vaudeville.

A premiere discount ticket price of $10 is offered. Eight Local performers will be featured, with two professional World Class Champions Joanie Williamson of Posh Fit Studios and Lucy Skye. Both dancers recently were awarded first and second place respectively in Minneapolis.

Elwood also will be onstage singing the opening number and also performing a burlesque musical comedy sketch.

Gibson Martini will emcee the Vintage Burlesque performance and feature local vaudeville burlesque history. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest vintage attire and they are welcome to take selfies on a photo shop wall at the front of the stage.

Vintage Burlesque is provocative dance performed to vintage standards with elegance and a modern twist.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite or available at the door.