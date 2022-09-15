 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cavalier Theatre to host “Love Kittens Purrr-lesque”

  • 0
Two shows

Two shows of “Love Kittens Purrr-lesque” will be performed,

“Love Kittens Purrr-lesque” premieres Friday with two shows at Cavalier Theater & Lounge in La Crosse.

An early show begins at 8 p.m. and a late show follows.  

Directed by Vicki Elwood of Muse Theater Productions, it's a Vintage Burlesque & Bawdy musical comedy.

The Vintage Burlesque performance will be emceed by Gibson Martini (Chris Zobin), as it was in the days of Burlesque & Vaudeville.

A premiere discount ticket price of $10 is offered. Eight Local performers will be featured, with two professional World Class Champions Joanie Williamson of Posh Fit Studios and Lucy Skye. Both dancers recently were awarded first and second place respectively in Minneapolis.

Elwood also will be onstage singing the opening number and also performing a burlesque musical comedy sketch.

People are also reading…

Gibson Martini will emcee the Vintage Burlesque performance and feature local vaudeville burlesque history. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest vintage attire and they are welcome to take selfies on a photo shop wall at the front of the stage.

Vintage Burlesque is provocative dance performed to vintage standards with elegance and a modern twist.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite or available at the door.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Real estate transfers

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are …

Watch Now: Related Video

What regions of the U.S. could have the most vibrant foliage this fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News