CBS series "Mission Unstoppable" to feature Holmen arborist

As spring blooms and millions of trees across the country turn from bare, to budding with eager foliage, most people focus on the promise of warmer days, rather than the spectacular show transpiring in the treetops.

But not Holmen’s local arborist, Rebecca Seibel.

Seibel has made it her life’s work to study trees and be a proud steward of their health and longevity—in her own community and beyond.

“We’re looking at not just our lifetime, but the lifetime after us and the one after that,” says Seibel of the importance of trees to our existence. After realizing her dream job was in arboriculture, Seibel became a lead trainer for the Women’s Tree Climbing Workshop (WTCW), a national female-led organization dedicated to creating a safe and empowering learning environment for women to climb trees.

The organization was founded by arborist sisters Bear and Melissa LeVange, after discovering that training opportunities for female arborists were far and few.

To date, WTCW has taught over 700 women how a climbing arborist works, safe climbing techniques and responsible tree care.

Seibel recently partnered with The TurfMutt Foundation, an organization that encourages outdoor learning experiences, stewardship of green spaces, and care for living landscapes, to showcase these outdoor career possibilities for young women, for a segment on the CBS series “Mission Unstoppable,” which was shot near her home in Holmen last November. The show will air at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 14, on WKBT-TV/CBS.

The multi-award-winning show, which spotlights diverse women in unique STEM professions, will feature the Seibel demonstrating how to safely climb, descent and use power tools to properly prune trees.

Now in its third season on CBS Saturday mornings, “Mission Unstoppable” is hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and executive produced by Cosgrove and actor Geena Davis.

The show, produced by Hearst Media Production Group and Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ If/Then Initiative, spotlights groundbreaking women in STEM with the goal of creating role models for young girls.

