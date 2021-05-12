CDC anticipated to approve Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15, local experts confident in safety

Pfaff recognizes there may be parental concern about having their children inoculated, and assures, "The science behind this vaccine is amazing. We know that the pandemic has been terrible for these adolescents. This is an age group where socialization is so important and this vaccine will help you be more confident as a parent in putting your kids out there and ensuring we are interrupting and changing the trajectory of this pandemic."

Dr. Joseph Poterucha, pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Health System, also expresses confidence in the use of the vaccine, noting that serious effects or challenges related to vaccines typically are discovered by the four to six week mark, and nine months into the rollout there haven't been any concerning issues related to the Pfizer shot.

"This is very reassuring," Poterucha says. "It's looking very safe."

During the Pfizer trial, around half of participants received the vaccine and the other half a saline placebo. Those who had the vaccine experienced side effects similar to adults, such as headache, fatigue, soreness at the injection site, chills or fever, with symptoms more common following the second dose.