CDC approves COVID shots for kids 4 and under

The youngest population is now eligible for the COVID 19 vaccine, the final age group needing approval.

The CDC on Saturday, following the FDA's recommendation earlier in the week, gave final approval for the shots to youth six months to 4 years. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now officially available to youth 6 months to 4 years, and 6 months to 5 years, respectively. Pfizer’s formulation is already approved for those 5 and up.

The last step to authorization was CDC director Rochelle Walensky's endorsement of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation. Immunogenicity (the ability to provoke immune response) data one month post the final dose, efficacy data and safety data were all analyzed.

"COVID-19 vaccines have undergone—and will continue to undergo—the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history," the CDC said in a release Saturday.

Nearly 20 million more children will now be eligible for the vaccine.

Studies found the Pfizer vaccine, a three-shot course of three micrograms, provides 80% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID in those 4 and under, while Moderna’s version, given in two doses of 25 micrograms each, had a lower efficacy at around 45%. Moderna may explore a booster to improve protection rates.

Stated Walensky, "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated."

