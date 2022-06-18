 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CDC approves COVID shots for kids 4 and under

  • 0

The youngest population is now eligible for the COVID 19 vaccine, the final age group needing approval.

The CDC on Saturday, following the FDA's recommendation earlier in the week, gave final approval for the shots to youth six months to 4 years. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now officially available to youth 6 months to 4 years, and 6 months to 5 years, respectively. Pfizer’s formulation is already approved for those 5 and up.

The last step to authorization was CDC director Rochelle Walensky's endorsement of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation. Immunogenicity (the ability to provoke immune response) data one month post the final dose, efficacy data and safety data were all analyzed. 

"COVID-19 vaccines have undergone—and will continue to undergo—the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history," the CDC said in a release Saturday.

Nearly 20 million more children will now be eligible for the vaccine.

People are also reading…

Studies found the Pfizer vaccine, a three-shot course of three micrograms, provides 80% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID in those 4 and under, while Moderna’s version, given in two doses of 25 micrograms each, had a lower efficacy at around 45%. Moderna may explore a booster to improve protection rates. 

Stated Walensky, "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated."

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

Florida is the only state that hasn’t preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he won't facilitate their distribution but that the shots will be available to people who want them. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says if Florida doesn't preorder, availability of the shots could be delayed in children's hospitals and other facilities that have relied on state distribution. Florida officials say the jabs will be available at pharmacies and community health centers, which can preorder them directly from the federal government.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Myrick Marsh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News