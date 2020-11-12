CDC director, UW system president tour UWL surge testing site

UW-L, which has been offering PCR and antigen tests to students since the second week of September, is one of 13 state colleges to provide surge testing through a partnership between the UW System, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and eTrueNorth.

"We're doing a good job here on campus with masking, distancing and washing our hands, not getting together in large groups, and now with more testing we've been able to test the students in the residence halls...We have pretty low levels of virus but we can't say the same thing for the greater community," said Joe Gow, chancellor for UW-L. "The numbers are pretty high so we as a university want to do everything we can be doing to be part of the solution, and this testing is a big part of that. We're really proud to have it on the campus and hope everyone takes advantage of it."