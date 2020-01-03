CDC elevates Wisconsin to high flu category, Gundersen confirms 84 cases

Flu season is ramping up both statewide and locally, with a recent sharp increase in related hospitalizations eliciting concern among health officials.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Wisconsin to a high flu category, with Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee reporting 829 pediatric flu cases, a 9,000% increase from Dec. 2018. Of those, 46 required hospitalization.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 459 influenza hospitalizations so far this season, triple the number recorded at this time last year. Similarly, statewide intensive care units are experiencing a rise in admittance for respiratory illnesses, and 11 Wisconsin residents have died due to complications from influenza.

“These hospitalizations and deaths are a sober reminder that flu is not only dangerous, it can be deadly,” said Wisconsin State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “That’s why we urge all Wisconsinites to get flu shots, not only to protect themselves but also everyone around them from serious illness. If you have yet to get your flu shot, it is not too late.”