CDC elevates Wisconsin to high flu category, Gundersen confirms 84 cases

Flu season is ramping up both statewide and locally, with a recent sharp increase in related hospitalizations eliciting concern among health officials.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Wisconsin to a high flu category, with Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee reporting 829 pediatric flu cases, a 9,000% increase from Dec. 2018. Of those, 46 required hospitalization.
You have free articles remaining.
As of Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 459 influenza hospitalizations so far this season, triple the number recorded at this time last year. Similarly, statewide intensive care units are experiencing a rise in admittance for respiratory illnesses, and 11 Wisconsin residents have died due to complications from influenza.
“These hospitalizations and deaths are a sober reminder that flu is not only dangerous, it can be deadly,” said Wisconsin State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “That’s why we urge all Wisconsinites to get flu shots, not only to protect themselves but also everyone around them from serious illness. If you have yet to get your flu shot, it is not too late.”
At Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, as of Wednesday the hospital had confirmed 31 cases of Influenza A, resulting in four hospitalizations, and 53 cases of Influenza B, three of which required hospitalization.
“We’re still seeing primarily Influenza B, but A is starting to increase in number,” said Gundersen Health System infection preventionist Megan Meller. “This trend mimics what the rest of the county is experiencing. (This) data is only a snapshot of what is going on in our community. Many cases are diagnosed without testing being performed.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.