CDC loosens quarantine/isolation guidance, La Crosse County at high COVID level

Over two and half years into the pandemic, the nation has a better grasp on effective COVID prevention and treatment tactics, leading the CDC to announce new, streamlined guidance.

On Thursday, the CDC announced it was adjusting guidelines for quarantine and isolation, noting while COVID continues to circulate, with new variants emerging, risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death have declined from the pandemic's peak.

"We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools — like vaccination, boosters, and treatments — to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Greta Massetti, epidemiologist with the CDC. “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”

The CDC continues to emphasize the importance of vaccination, including receiving booster doses as eligible and, if and when available, variant-focused inoculations. For those who are not up to date on COVID vaccination, restrictions have been loosened to match those of incoulated persons:

Instead of quarantining if exposed to COVID-19, wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 5.

Isolate if you have COVID symptoms and are waiting on test results

Isolate if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Isolation can cease when test results are negative, or if after day 5 of a mild case you have been fever-free for 24 hours without use of medication and symptoms are improved or absent

Persons with moderate or severe COVID should isolate a full 10 days

Those with weakened immune symptoms or who were hospitalized for COVID should check with their doctor before ending isolation

Regardless of when isolation ends, avoid being around those vulnerable to severe infection until at least day 11, and wear a mask around others until day 10

If symptoms worsen after the isolation period has ended, renenter isolation and talk to a healthcare provider

The CDC is also no longer recommending screening of asymptomatic people without known exposures in most community settings. Proper ventilation in buildings such as schools is being emphasized, as is referring to local COVID-19 Community Levels to assess risk and determine necessary precautions.

As of Thursday afternoon, La Crosse County remained in high COVID level, with masking universally recommended. Levels are updated weekly on Thursday nights. As of 2 p.m. Aug. 11, 21 counties in Wisconsin were at high level, with a seven-day average of 1,587 cases.