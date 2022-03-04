CDC moves La Crosse County to low COVID rate, masking not imperative

The CDC's COVID-19 County Check tool now shows La Crosse County in the low level for disease activity, with masks considered nonessential.

Levels are determined based on the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Those in counties rated high should mask in indoor public spaces, those in medium should assess their options with a doctor if they have risk factors, and those in low do not need to mask, but should do so if they are more comfortable. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

The move to low comes shortly before the School District of La Crosse is scheduled to move masks to optional. Starting Tuesday, face coverings will not be required in buildings or on school buses. The district reported for the week a case rate of 16.3 per 100,000, with 13 new infections. There are 1,535 cumulative cases for the school year.

La Crosse schools may return to masking if outbreaks or case spikes occur.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

