CDC now advising mRNA vaccines over Johnson and Johnson viral vector version

A brief pause was put on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in April after rare cases of blood clotting. With new data showing the the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is higher than previously believed, and the vaccine, even with a booster dose, is proving less effective than its mRNA counterparts, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is endorsing preference for Pfizer and Moderna.

At present, 54 cases of TTS have been recorded since Johnson and Johnson was given EUA, and nine people have died. The majority of the cases occurred prior to the vaccine's pause in April.

Though still rare, with the risk of TTS 3.8 per million doses given, and death 0.57 per million, with Pfizer and Moderna now widely available and showing fewer side effects -- cases of myocarditis associated with mRNA vaccines are fewer -- the CDC changed guidance.

Also factored into the updated recommendation is efficacy. mRNA vaccines, especially with third doses -- now advised for all those eligible -- is notably higher than with Johnson and Johnson, including after a second, or booster, dose. The FDA and CDC previously approved mixing and matching booster versions, so those who previously had one dose of Johnson and Johnson can boost with Moderna or Pfizer.

The number of U.S. residents who have received Johnson and Johnson is minimal, with around 17 million doses given compare to over 450 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

CDC data collected from March through August 2021 found Pfizer and Moderna were most effective in preventing hospitalization related to the delta variant, at around 90%, while Johnson and Johnson offered around 70% protection.

A National Institutes of Health Study found those who received Johnson and Johnson and received a booster of an mRNA vaccine had a significantly higher increase in antibody levels than those who had a Johnson and Johnson booster.

The CDC has not revoked EUA for Johnson and Johnson, and those with an allergy to the mRNA vaccine, lack of access to Pfizer or Moderna, or objection to an mRNA version are still able to receive Johnson and Johnson.

Mayo Clinic Health System on Friday told the Tribune it would follow the new CDC advisement in its midwest locations -- Mayo sites in other areas of the country had not been administering Johnson and Johnson -- starting Dec. 17, offering Pfizer and Moderna preferentially.

"At Mayo Clinic, if a patient does want to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of an allergy to an mRNA vaccine, they will be offered education about the warning and precaution regarding thrombosis with thrombocytopenia and given the vaccine as availability allows if they wish to proceed," Mayo said.

Gundersen Health System stated Friday, "Clinical recommendations for mRNA vaccines at Gundersen Health System coincide with now updated CDC guidelines. Vaccinations are the best defense against Covid-19, the flu and other viruses."