A new CDC report shows mental health issues have increased among multiple teen demographics, with suicidal thoughts, violence and persistent sadness having "worsened significantly."

The newly released Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary and Trends Report: 2011-21, from the CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health, includes results from surveys taken every two years. The most recent data included is from fall 2021, the first time the pandemic factored into results.

"The pandemic had a traumatic impact on teens," says Chelsea Ale, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist at Mayo Clinic Health System. "This is a major disruption on some of the most important years of their development. Many students in 2021 were either in hybrid and remote school and really disconnected from their primary social supports. I think this is not, unfortunately extremely surprising.

"I think the pandemic has had an enduring stress on our society that will not just go away, but I think teens are resilient, generally, and getting back to typical activities could certainly alleviate some of this. (But) I don't think we will see it go back to pre-pandemic levels."

While 2021 rates of risky sexual behavior, substance use and in-school bullying have improved over the past decade, many other categories surveyed showed concerning results, particularly among female and LGBQ+ youth. Of note, the survey categorized sexual identity as either heterosexual or lesbian, gay, bisexual,questioning/other non-heterosexual identity, with no data specific to those who identify as transgender. Starting with the 2023 survey, participants will be asked about gender identity. I think it has been hard developmentally on teens and there are increasing stresses especially when it comes to political, social, ethnic and racial issues that have changed and will not go back to being better immediately."

Among high school girls, 57% reported lasting feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2021, an increase of nearly 60% over the past decade. Boys had nearly half that rate at 29%. While 30% of females in 2021 "seriously considered," suicide -- nearly 60% more than 10 years ago -- the rate for males was 14%, up only 1% from 2011.

"That is pretty consistent with the gender disparity that we see overall with suicidal thoughts," says Ale. "Women for a multitude of reasons experience higher suicidality. To see this difference is not necessarily a new thing but it certainly is concerning."

Among Black individuals, consideration of suicide increased from 13% to 22% from 2011 to 2021, the number of those who made plans rose from 11% to 18%, and attempts went from 8% to 14%. Marginalization, Ale says, can "add more stress on top to daily stress and pervasive stress of being an ethnic minority."

For parents, Ale encourages "Having conversations with your teen. Asking some of the hard questions such as whether they are having suicidal thoughts is really the best thing you can do. Some people worry just asking the question will make the child start thinking about that, but the research has shown (that is untrue)."

While safe sex practices have improved, girls experienced 20% more sexual violence than in 2017, at 18% in 2021, and 14% had been forced into sexual activity, a 27% increase from 2019. LGBQ+ students experienced sexual violence at a rate of 22%.

In 2021, LGBQ+ students had distressing levels of mental health concerns at 52%, with almost 70% experiencing persistent sadness and hopelessness, 45% had seriously considered suicide and 22% had attempted ending their life. Around 25% experienced bullying in a school setting, and 30% online.

"I think the political climate has a lot to do with how supported that community feels," says Ale. "We also know that support may not be something they find right within their homes. So thinking about 2021 and not having access to those external supports certainly seems like it could explain why this group was doing worse at that time. We want those kids to be connected to people who are affirming and supportive to them, and certainly having a parent support you in your gender and your sexuality makes a major difference in your mental health."

As social media popularity and use rises, so has online bullying, which in 2021 was experienced by 16% of students. In addition to LGBQ+ teens, AIAN and female persons were also affected at higher rates.

Threats or injuries with a weapon showed a decline for male, Asian and Hispanic students over the past decade, with no change among female, Black, and multiracial persons. Black, American Indian/Alaska Native (AIAN), Hispanic and LGBQ+ students were most likely to intentionally miss school due to safety concerns.

On a positive note, substance abuse rates either stayed the same or decreased over the past decade, with alcohol use dropping from 39% in 2011 to 23% in 2021; marijuana from 23% to 16% and illicit drugs from 19% to 13%.

The survey found female and LGBQ+ students were more likely to drink and use drugs, while Asian and Black teens were least likely to use illicit drugs.

White students had the highest rates of drinking, and Black students the highest rate of marijuana use.

For the first time, the 2021 survey looked at school connectedness, parental monitoring and stability of housing. Over 60% of students said they felt close to people at school and 86% stated their adult family members always or often knew where they were going and who they were with.

Black, AIAN and LGBQ+ students had the lowest levels of school connectedness. Black students reported parental monitoring at 80% versus 89% for white persons, and AIAN and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander teens had the highest rates of unstable housing.

Reversing the adverse trends seen in 2021 may prove difficult, as in addition to the lasting effects of the pandemic, Ale says "There are increasing stresses especially when it comes to political, social, ethnic and racial issues that have changed and will not go back to being better immediately."

Parents and guardians need to stay vigilant and advocate for their children, and Ale iterates the importance of surrounding teens with a community of peers, teachers or other supports to "really help them through tough times." In addition, parents or teens should discuss any mental health concerns with a health professional and seek out resources.

"Take these things seriously. A lot of people think teens are just going through a phase or it's pretty normal to not come out of your room and hang out with your family," says Ale. "But that isolation and not wanting to do normal activities are serious signs of possible depression. Having conversations can go a long way in helping a person feel supported and connected."

If you are struggling, contact the National Suicide Hotline at 988 or Great Rivers 2-1-1.