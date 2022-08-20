CDC study finds monkeypox virus can linger on surfaces, contribution to transmission uncertain

A new report from the CDC shows the monkeypox virus can linger on surfaces around three weeks though whether it contributes to transmission is uncertain.

The study, released Friday, examines the May 2022 findings of the Salt Lake County Health Department's investigation of a patient household. Two cohabitating persons, both diagnosed with the disease, experienced prodromal symptoms (those developing between onset and full development).

One patient then experienced lesions on their genitals, which spread to several other areas of the body, including the lips, scalp and chest, while the other had a foot lesion which advanced to their leg and finger. Illness for both was considered mild, and symptoms resolved between day 22 and 30.

The patients reported that, during the time of infection, they had washed their hands numerous times a day, showered regularly, laundered bedding and clothing weekly, mopped, and used multi-surface cleaning spray on surfaces. The patients had already isolated 20 days -- but were still symptomatic -- when the Salt Lake County Health Department swabbed 30 high-contact objects from nine areas of the residence.

The samples were processed and tested by the CDC, with 70% -- including blankets, cushioned furniture, door handles and light switches -- still present with the virus. However, none of the samples contained live virus particles, which could possibly be due to the amount of cleaning and disinfecting done by the patients, the report postulates.

"The inability to detect viable virus suggests that virus viability might have decayed over time or through chemical or environmental inactivation," the report says. Noted is that data is limited and more studies are required to fully assess the degree of surface contamination in an environment occupied by a patient, and how probable indirect transmission is.

The majority of infections are spread through skin to skin contact -- such as kissing, hugging, sexual activity -- with a person with active symptoms, including contact with a scab, rash, lesions, bodily fluids or respiratory secretions.

Over 90% of monkeypox infections in the U.S. have occurred among gay, bisexual, non-binary or transgender men, or men who have sex with other men. However, persons of any age, sexuality or gender identity can become infected.

As of Aug. 19, DHS had reported 53 cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin. The CDC put national cases at 14,115, with 87 in Minnesota and 888 in Illinois.

Individuals experiencing symptoms — including new rash, sores, fever, chills or swollen lymph nodes — should be tested, with both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System able to administer tests.

Until testing has been concluded, or if confirmed positive, persons should not have skin to skin contact with others, including cuddling, kissing or sexual activity, and avoid sharing towels, clothing bedding or utensils.

Those diagnosed should isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved, scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

Persons with a monkeypox exposure are advised to speak to their healthcare provider or local health department to help obtain the vaccine, if eligible. Individuals can also call 211 or 877-947-2211, or text their ZIP code to 898-211.