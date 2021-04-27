 Skip to main content
CDC updates outdoor masking guidelines for vaccinated persons
The CDC has relaxed its guidelines for vaccinated individuals in regards to mask wearing in outdoor settings, no longer calling face coverings necessary when in small groups or dining outside.

COVID vaccine reaction

A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Those who are two weeks out from their final COVID-19 vaccine dose can now interact mask-free with small groups of non-household or household members, including non-vaccinated persons, when outdoors.

Those who have completed their COVID shot series can also use outdoor seating at restaurants without wearing a face covering while waiting to be served. Outdoor visits and activities, the CDC says, "pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people themselves or to those around them."

Megan Meller

Meller 

Vaccinated persons are still instructed to wear masks in crowded outdoor spaces, such as concerts, sporting events or celebrations, as distancing is more difficult. 

"This guidance proves essentially that it's less risky being outdoors for contracting COVID-19," says Megan Meller, infectious disease expert at Gundersen Health System. 

The updated guidance, Meller says, shows we are going in the "right direction" in curbing spread and that vaccination is proving effective. 

"This is really good progress we're making, and the start to a return back to normal," Meller says.

The CDC has also stated vaccinated individuals, including non-household members, can be together indoors without masking or distancing, and may visit with non-vaccinated members of a single household sans mask and physical separation. In public indoor spaces, precautions should continue regardless of vaccination status, and indoor large gatherings should be avoided entirely.

As of Tuesday early afternoon, 231 million vaccine doses had been administered nationally -- around 29% have completed their shots  -- including 4,258,516 in Wisconsin and 97,690 in La Crosse County. Countywide, 36.4% of residents are fully vaccinated.

As a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet approved for those under 16, Meller advises children continue to wear masks when interacting with non-household members either indoors or outdoors.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

