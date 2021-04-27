CDC updates outdoor masking guidelines for vaccinated persons

The CDC has relaxed its guidelines for vaccinated individuals in regards to mask wearing in outdoor settings, no longer calling face coverings necessary when in small groups or dining outside.

Those who are two weeks out from their final COVID-19 vaccine dose can now interact mask-free with small groups of non-household or household members, including non-vaccinated persons, when outdoors.

Those who have completed their COVID shot series can also use outdoor seating at restaurants without wearing a face covering while waiting to be served. Outdoor visits and activities, the CDC says, "pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people themselves or to those around them."

Vaccinated persons are still instructed to wear masks in crowded outdoor spaces, such as concerts, sporting events or celebrations, as distancing is more difficult.

"This guidance proves essentially that it's less risky being outdoors for contracting COVID-19," says Megan Meller, infectious disease expert at Gundersen Health System.

The updated guidance, Meller says, shows we are going in the "right direction" in curbing spread and that vaccination is proving effective.