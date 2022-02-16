Cecilia Manrique: Keeping the Olympics front and center

It seems only a few months ago that the Tokyo Olympics was held in the summer of 2021 out of sync with its 2020 schedule.

Over the past few days, we are going through the Beijing Winter Games as scheduled despite the pandemic’s Omicron variant. It is the 24th set of games following the 2018 PyeongChang Games. At that time all I remembered was that Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin, Jessie Diggins, and Shaun White made the U.S. proud. Nathan Chen did not perform as he was expected. But for us the biggest hit was the U.S. Curling win! That was when we got into curling even though we did not know the rules or how scores were made.

This year, because we are still under the pandemic, we have taken a break from watching college basketball, hockey and lacrosse. Even the Super Bowl hype has taken a back seat to the day in, day out coverage of the various events. And because it is once again taking place halfway around the world, one must wake up really early or sleep very late in order to be in the know.

There are so many events we are not even sure what they are called except for figure skating and curling. In some of these events the athletes go faster, higher and braver with the quadruple jumps, 1080 halfpipe turns and faster than car speeds. This time we have paid more attention to the rules of curling; the tools used like stones or rocks and brooms or brushes; and give ourselves pats on the back when we are able to determine the score.

Some events are still taking place but thus far there have been successes and disappointments. Chloe Kim, Lindsey Jacobellis, and Nathan Chen performed exceptionally well and won gold for their country and themselves. Mikaela Shiffrin and Shaun White had their disappoints. But behind the wins and losses one cannot help but wonder about the toll such preparation and actual performance takes on the body and the mind.

These athletes should be commended for their ability to succeed as well as to overcome loss. On top of that some of them go through racial slurs, prejudice and bullying which is quite difficult to overcome even for those who have reached such high standards and achievements.

And of course despite the fact that these games were meant to promote peace and camaraderie between and among nations, politics cannot help but come into the fore as the media harp on some of the international issues surrounding the games – US diplomatic boycott; Chinese covid-zero policy and its treatment of its minority Uighur population; and the possible Russian invasion of the Ukraine as well as allegations again of doping which is why their athletes are competing under the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) banner.

Despite all that life has taken on the Olympic spirit, in our household as we take a respite from our usual series (NCIS, Law and Order, FBI, etc.), Hallmark Romcoms, and Netflix documentary programming.

Cecilia Manrique is a retired Professor Emerita from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse who lives in Winona with her husband Gabriel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0