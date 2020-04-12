You are the owner of this article.
Celebrate 50 years of Earth Day through nature photography
The Sustainable Living in La Crosse group will host a photo/video contest in celebration of 50 years of Earth Day, with prizes of one of five $50 Downtown Mainstreet gift cards.

Rules can be found at https://suslax.blogspot.com/2020/04/official-rules-for-i.html. Generally, anyone with a Facebook account may submit one photo or video, up to 30 seconds, of nature in the Coulee Region via the group's Facebook page .

Views from a park, neighborhood, backyard or even out a window can be submitted until 5 p.m. April 24. Winners will be chosen by drawing at 5 p.m. April 26 and announced April 27.

