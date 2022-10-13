Celebrate historic downtown La Crosse with fun fall festivities

If you are looking for a weekend activity, historic downtown La Crosse has a packed schedule for all ages to enjoy.

This year’s annual Historic Downtown Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 with activities from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a little something for everyone, from ukulele classes to horse drawn carriage rides, jaunts in classic cars and pumpkin painting. Live music will start at 1 p.m.

Admission is free and stores like Outrageous Boutique, Great River Popcorn and Satori Arts will have special discounts during the day.

Historic Downtown Day is a chance for people from all over the county to celebrate La Crosse’s downtown — known for housing the most historic buildings in a congregated area.

“It’s just a lot of fun things for people to come downtown and enjoy,” said Terry Bauer, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. “My fingers are crossed for good weather!”

The goals of the event, according to Bauer, are to provide community festivities and to bring support to downtown retailers. This year’s event is sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System.

For more information, check out La Crosse Downtown.