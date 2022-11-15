Celebrate holiday season with 'A Viterbo Christmas: Earth Shall Ring'

Celebrate the holiday season with the singers of the Viterbo University choirs as they present "A Viterbo Christmas: Earth Shall Ring" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Performing will be the Viterbo Concert Choir, 9th Street Singers and Viterbo Choral Arts under the direction of Viterbo music faculty member James Wilson. They will be accompanied by a professional orchestra of local musicians.

"A Viterbo Christmas: Earth Shall Ring" will combine music and storytelling for a unique celebration of Christmas. It will include a portion of Handel’s "Messiah," other classic carols such as "O Come All Ye Faithful," "The First Nowell," "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" and "O Holy Night," and other Christmas-themed music. Audience members of all ages are sure to feel the warmth of hope this holiday season.

“As we rehearsed the music for this year’s 'A Viterbo Christmas,' we pondered the meaning of these words and explored the mystery, peace, and joy that is so beautifully embedded in the music we will present,” Wilson said. “We hope these efforts will be made evident through our expressive and heartfelt singing. On behalf of all of us on the faculty of the Conservatory for the Performing Arts, we wish you all the goodness, peace and hope that may ring in the new year. May it ring throughout the Earth!”

"A Viterbo Christmas: Earth Shall Ring" is presented by the Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts. It is sponsored by WXOW News 19, Gundersen Health System and Kitchen Solvers.

Tickets are $25 for main floor, $22 for lower balcony, and $19 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.