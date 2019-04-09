The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse will celebrate small businesses that started in the Coulee Region during the second annual Celebrate Small Business event from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, May 3, at The Bluffs in the UW-L Student Union.
Community supporters and organizations funding small businesses, pursuant to its Wisconsin Small Business Funder initiative, also will be recognized during the program.
Area businesses, those planning on starting a business and anyone involved in community and economic development are encouraged to attend.
Registration is $25 and required by Tuesday, April 30. Register at https://celebratesmallbusiness2019.eventbrite.com.
Proceeds from the event will support area small businesses and outreach.
