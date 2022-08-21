Celebrating Lindy with rock and roll

It began with a conversation with Tari Tovsen in the winter of 1991. The concept was to reunite the local groups from the birth of La Crosse Rock and Roll through the 1970s to honor Lindy Shannon, the pioneer of La Crosse Rock and Roll.

Shannon was one of the first radio personalities to interview Elvis. He would promote and manage local musicians as well as assist in launching the careers of national artists. He was also a longtime columnist for the La Crosse Tribune.

Aug. 30, 1992, was Lindy Shannon Day in the city of La Crosse when this incredible concert series began. Lindy was around for the follow-up concert in 1994 and knew that Bobby Vee was going to headline Lindy ‘96. Unfortunately, Shannon passed away in October 1995. leaving us with a treasury of musical talent and memories that continue to this day.

For a final time on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Moose Family Center in La Crosse, attendees can journey back in La Crosse Rock and Roll history.

Among the performers set to appear are the Molly Maguires, who hold the unique distinction as the original members who have performed for every Lindy show as well as related events, including Oktoberfest.

The Mollys are from the Central High School class of 1968: Art McClure, Jim Davison, Eric Hartwig and Dirk Weber. They enjoyed record chart success with “First Spring Rain.”

“The boys and I are thrilled to be performing once again for family, friends and fans,” McClure said.

Sunshower — Randy Purdy, Neil Wang, Jeff Wallace and Ken Gaynor — will also perform.

When you look at the time period photos, it is quite a contrast from the clean-cut Mollys from Central in 1968 to the early 1970s hard rockers Sunshower. The song list has mellowed with time, and Randy Purdy also will be doing an Unchained Mynds set with some friends of his.

It’s a safe bet you will hear the most successful single out of La Crosse by the Unchained Mynds, “We Can’t Go On This Way.” The Beatles “Hey Jude” never made it to No. 1 in La Crosse thanks to that special song. Asked what makes these shows meaningful, Purdy said he always recalls everything Shannon had done to make the dream come true and change their lives.

Another popular local group, Studebaker 7, reunited for Lindy 2002 with all its original members. Three of Studebaker originals, Jeff Abraham, MaryJo Bilot and Carey Thaldorf, along with Steve Dresen, will perform in their new group, Full Capacity.

Abraham, on behalf of the band, said, “The fact that it’s been almost 50 years, and that we are still requested to perform for reunions like the Lindy Show and know that people have enjoyed our music, is gratifying.”

Tari Tovsen, from the early rock days with Dave Kennedy and the Ambassadors, The Changing Times, The Headliners and the Good Tymes, now often finds himself in a role similar to Lindy’s — providing recordings, pictures and videos.

Tovsen has been the music director for all the Lindy shows. “I just love playing; music has been my whole life.”

Beth Temte, the featured singer for the Headliners, will perform in La Crosse for the first time since 2012.

When asked what makes it special to come back, Temte said, “Music is in and of itself an emotion for me. I’ve shed joyful tears at my mother’s organ recitals, my kids choir concerts etc. to be in such a solid place mentally and emotionally now finally gives me the strength to walk on stage after so long and wrap my arms around it again.”

The Craig Olson Project, a popular group still performing regularly in the area, will also take the stage.

Other performers include the Dr.Rock — Rick Pervisky. Pervisky, a crowd favorite at every show he has been a part of, began his Lindy journey in the group The Marauders. “It’s just a privilege to honor Lindy’s legacy,” he said.

Another of Shannon’s popular 1960s groups who recorded on his record label were The Fax. Members Steve Noffke and Greg Haskell will be on stage for their farewell Lindy set.

Linda Hall will also grace the stage. Hall and the late Dave Kennedy were known as the Coulee Region sweethearts. They each had their versions of the song “Wooden Heart,” with significant regional airplay.

The Campbells also will be on stage to honor their dad, Alex, who passed away earlier this year.

Throughout the concert, there will be videos dedicated to La Crosse’s “Rock and Roll Heaven.” The region has said goodbye to 29 musicians since 1992.