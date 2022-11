A celebration of life/benefit for the family of late La Crosse guitar manufacturer/commercial pilot Bruno Jacquet will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, at Fox Hollow Banquet Center, Barre Mills, starting at 11 am.

There will be food and live music from noon to 6 p.m. with the Craig Olson Project and Dave Rogers Band, plus Marty Severson as emcee.

A guitar demo will be held at 11 a.m., all trade-ins are welcome.