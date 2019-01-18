The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will feature speaker Sheyann Webb-Christburg and honor Tony Yang at 7 p.m. today at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.
King hailed Webb-Christburg as the “smallest freedom fighter” when she participated in the Selma march at the age of 8. She joined the movement with her friends’ parents, despite her own parents’ reluctance to get involved.
Yang is the 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leader Award recipient. A cultural liaison for the La Crosse School District, Yang came to La Crosse as a 14-year-old refugee.
The celebration also will feature a collaboration between musical artist Mario Street of Impact Records and the Viterbo University Concert Choir. The League of Women Voters will register people to vote.
The event is expected to bring more than 1,200 people to the center. There will be audio and video to those too far away to see the stage.
