Cemetery tour to feature suffragettes from La Crosse to honor 100 years of women's voting

On Aug. 18, the country celebrated 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment — which gave American women the right to vote after decades of fighting.
And historians in La Crosse are hoping to remind the community of the important role that the city and area played in the historic movement.
In its annual cemetery tour, this year titled, "Silent City: Votes for Women," the La Crosse County Historical Society will feature five women in La Crosse's history who supported and fought for women's right to vote, spanning different moments in time of the movement.
The ticketed event will guide tour groups through La Crosse's historic Oak Grove Cemetery where they will stop and hear from actors portraying the five historical figures, and find out more about the city's role in the movement.
The women of La Crosse's past who will be honored include activists Carrie Daniels, Leila Usher, Alice Green Hixon, Frieda Miller, and the first women to be elected to office in La Crosse County, Esther Domke.
"There will be people who will remember her," said Peggy Derrick, the executive director of the historical society, serving as a reminder of the lasting effects the movement had on generations to come.
"Her name was on wedding licenses and things like that," she said, "so she will still be in living memory."
While the event particularly highlights the historic event of women earning their right to vote in 1920, the similarities of the world from 100 years ago mirror that of today in more ways than one.
"We didn't know all of this when we chose our subject," Derrick said. "In 1920, they were still dealing with the ramifications of a huge international pandemic, with racial unrest, with questions about voting rights."
"All of these issues are still with us very much this year," she added. "There are some amazing parallels, timelines, between 100 years ago and now."
One surprising detail might be the lack of local voices against the movement, Derrick said, noting they probably were less publicly vocal in things like letters to the editor and more vocal in private settings, making it hard to find historical accounts from them.
But those attending the tour can still expect to hear from someone opposed to women voting along the way, she added.
And while 1920 is seen as a win for women across the country, there were still disparities in the movement, and in practice, the 19th Amendment only secured the vote for white women — Indigenous women didn't earn the right to legally vote until 1924, Chinese women until 1943, and Black and Latinx women not until 1965.
And intersectional divides in the movement were present in La Crosse, too, Derrick said, specifically across socioeconomic classes.
"We always talk about them as the upper class in La Crosse," she said. And it's interesting that some of the people who were against women's suffrage were upper-class women."
"If women of all classes could vote, it would dilute the votes of their husbands, or the power of the vote," Derrick said.
Because of COVID-19, all tours must be pre-booked and will be limited to groups of eight, and all visitors and volunteers will be required to wear a face mask.
Tickets are on sale for the event — $15 for non-members, $12 for members, and $6 for students of all ages.
Tours will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 12. Each one is roughly 60-90 minutes long and departs every 15 minutes. The walk through the cemetery will be entirely on the paved, one-way streets, and will be roughly half a mile long.
Because of COVID-19, tickets are also in limited supply this year, and can only be purchased ahead of time through the La Crosse County Historical Society.
"I hope they feel proud," Derrick said of those who will take the tour, "that La Crosse was part of that movement."
