Cemetery tour to feature suffragettes from La Crosse to honor 100 years of women's voting

If you go

Silent City: Votes for Women

What: Annual cemetery tour, this year highlighting La Crosse women part of the women's suffrage movement in honor of the 19th Amendment centennial

When: September 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse

How: Tickets can be purchased through the La Crosse Historical Society by visiting their website at LCHSHistory.org, emailing admin@LCHSHistory.org, or calling 608-782-1980