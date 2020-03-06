Census job recruitment events planned in Onalaska, Black River Falls

The U.S. Census Bureau continues to seek applicants to fill temporary census jobs.

The positions, known as enumerators, require people to go door to door to count individuals in households who have not responded to the census online, by phone or by mail.

It’s estimated that 7,600 additional applicants are needed in Wisconsin.

Census job recruiting events will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Onalaska OmniCenter; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Black River Falls Library.

The Census Bureau also will continue to accept applications at 2020census.gov/jobs through the end of May.

