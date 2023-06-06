This is the 20th year for the hanging flower baskets that now grace Main Street, the Great River Landing and Dash Park and the final year that Centering Onalaska volunteers will be responsible for the flowers.

In 2024, volunteers will pass the project to the city. The group and the city have worked together for years to hang and water the baskets.

Last year, the volunteer group established the Centering Onalaska Flower Basket Endowment Fund at the La Crosse Community Foundation. The annual income from will help pay for the basket purchase, maintenance and watering.

The account is about two-thirds funded but more is needed to pay for the flower baskets ($3,800 in 2023) and watering expenses ($3,774 in 2022). Those who wish to can contribute:

• Credit card online at www.laxcommfoundation.com

• Check payable to Centering Onalaska Fund c/o LCF 401 Main St, Ste 205 La Crosse, WI 54601 or to 415 Main St Onalaska, WI 54650

• Call LCF: 608-782-3223