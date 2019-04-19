Madison-based spiritual director and former Franciscan Spirituality Center staff member Marcia Bentley will return to the FSC to lead two upcoming retreats: “Centering Prayer: Silent Listening” on May 10-11 (7 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday) and “A Retreat With the Mystics” June 28-30 (7 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday).
- Centering prayer is a modern form of meditation through silent prayer. During “Centering Prayer: Silent Listening,” participants will explore the dynamics that make up centering prayer, practice silent prayer together and sample some of the traditions that have grown up around Centering Prayer.
Cost is $165 for overnight retreat and all meals or $115 for commuters. Lunch on Saturday is included.
- “Throughout history, there have been mystics among us, those who experience direct contact with the Mystery we call God,” Bentley said. “Mystics come from all religious traditions, and though most have probably remained unknown, some have left behind mystical writings.” “A Retreat With the Mystics” will explore the lives and spiritual practices of some of these better-known mystics, mystics from both West and East and the insights have they revealed.
Cost is $260 for overnight retreat and all meals or $150 for commuters. Lunch on Saturday is included.
Bentley practices spiritual direction, leads a weekly Contemplative Prayer Group and supervises students enrolled in the FSC’s Spiritual Direction Preparation Program. She credits Centering Prayer for contributing to the transformation in her own life from a fast-paced career in the computer field to a deeper, more fulfilling contemplative lifestyle today.
Men and women of all faith backgrounds are welcome at both retreats. To register, please call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org. The Franciscan Spirituality Center is located at 920 Market St. in a shared building with the historic Mary of the Angels Chapel at St. Rose Convent.
