A La Crosse veterinarian of more than two decades has been elected president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, an organization comprised of over 93,000 members worldwide.
Douglas Kratt, president and provider at Central Animal Hospital, was officially voted president Aug. 2 during the House of Delegates session at the 2019 American Veterinary Medical Association convention in Washington D.C. He will take over the position from predecessor John de Jong of Boston in summer 2020.
"I'm a little overwhelmed, but it's been very positive," Kratt said, noting the support of his colleagues.
A 1998 graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, president of the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association and former Wisconsin delegate for AVMA, Kratt began his campaign for the presidency in August 2018 with a platform of innovation, vision and collaboration.
"What is my agenda when I become president? I don't have an agenda," Kratt said at the convention. "A leader listens to the members and follows the strategic plan of the organization and does not push a personal agenda — they are a steward of the organization. A leader may assist in the big vision of the design, but they also play one of the Lego blocks in that design."
Kratt, whose wife Kimberly also is a veterinarian at Central Animal Hospital, says his priorities include reaching out and hearing concerns of AVMA members, tackling the issue of veterinary student loan debts and making education affordable for future veterinarians, ensuring the health and wellness of vests and promoting inclusivity in the field.
The animal lover — he and Kimberly own a Vizsla named Soca, German Shorthair Pointer named Welpen, English cocker spaniel named Mollie and office-based Persian cat Hippolyte — will not be the first Wisconsinite to hold the title of president. René Carlson of Chetek served from 2011 to 2012. She recently died.
"I had a great leader before me in Dr. Carlson," Kratt says. "She was a mentor of mine and a great human being."
Kratt's presidency will take him across the nation on frequent meetings and sessions, and he departs for North Dakota on his new duties Wednesday. He will be cutting back on his 70-hour work weeks at Central Animal Hospital but will continue seeing pet patients and their owners when in town.
"Central Animal Hospital will stay open and vibrant," said Kratt, who always looks forward to seeing the friendly faces and wagging tails of his canine and feline clients.
While he is reticent to pick a favorite animal, expressing an enthusiasm for cats, horses and all things furry or scaled, he has a special affection for his trio of dogs.
Says Kratt, "There's nothing like having a pup curled up next to me."
