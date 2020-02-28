Central High School Alumni accepting nominations for Hall of Excellence

×
The La Crosse Central High School Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its Hall of Excellence, which recognizes outstanding achievement and service by Central alumni, staff and community members.
To nominate an individual, submit a nomination form by March 2. Forms are available in the second-floor office at Central or on the Central website at www.lacrosseschools.org/central. For more information, call 608-789-3005.
Kylie Mullen
