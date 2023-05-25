Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

La Crosse Central High School will host its 101st annual Memorial Day program at 9:20 a.m. Friday, May 26. The observance will be held in front of Central High School on the Losey Boulevard side of the building.

“By understanding the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who laid down their lives to protect our nation, we instill in the next generation a profound sense of gratitude, empathy, and respect,” said Central High School Principal Jeff Axness. “It empowers our students to cherish the values of liberty, honor the memory of fallen heroes, and actively engage in preserving the legacy of those who have selflessly served our country. Memorial Day education for high school students fosters a deep appreciation for our past and shapes their future as responsible citizens.”

The ceremony will include Central High School’s Color Guard and Flag Corps with music performed by the Central Robed Choir. The program’s main address will be given by School Superintendent Aaron Engel.

Engel has served in the military for 20 years and is currently a lieutenant colonel in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He started his career as an enlisted soldier in Civil Affairs and received his commission through ROTC at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point as a medical service corps officer. He has served in a variety of leadership roles in the National Guard, including platoon leader, executive officer, training officer, human resources officer, patient administration officer, and deputy state surgeon. He is currently the battalion commander of the 2nd Battalion of the 426th Regional Training Institute located at Fort McCoy.

Central High School has hosted the annual program since the school’s opening in 1923.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the longest-running high school Memorial Day observance in the nation,” said Axness.