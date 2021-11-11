 Skip to main content
Central High School October students of the month

Freshman

Sierra Fried, student of Barry and Laurie Fried

Shelton Tomlinson, Jr., student of Shelton Tomlinson, Sr and Michaela Love

Sophomores

Adam Manka, student of Nicholas Manka and Tara Blundon

David Bene, student of Carmen Bene

Juniors

River Fife, student of Amy Bantle and Clay Fife

Ryland Zietlow, student of Amy and Steve Zietlow

Seniors

Abigail Rosenstein, student of Adam and Lori Rosenstein

Nicholas Teff, student of Craig and Jessica Teff

