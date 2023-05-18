Central High School students of the month for April:
Freshman
- Miya Servais, student of Katie Berkedal and Sam Servais
- Mollie Manke, student of Kimberly Young and Jacob Manke
Sophomores
- Annika Forde, student of Erik Forde and Beth Markos-Forde
- Ayda Weege, student of Matthew Melissa Weege
Juniors
- Dexter Osborne, student of James and Mary Osborne
Felipe Schmidt-Miranda, student of Susan Schmidt and Howard Eglash and Heidi Eglash
Seniors
- Tyler Potkay, student of Lori Potkay and Christopher LeJuene
- Carlin Kramer, student of Kelly Kramer and David Kramer