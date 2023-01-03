 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central High School students of the month for December

Central High School December students of the month:

Freshman

  • Shue Lee, child of Kia Thao and Teng Lee
  • Lillian Christopherson, child of Brandon and Anna Prinsen

Sophomores

  • Montana Arsenault, child of Jessica Arsenault and Joseph Arsenault
  • Samuel Pence, child of Jeremy and Suzanne Pence

Junior

  • Madeline Biondo, child of Nicole and Patrick Biondo
  • Belle Lee, child of Kia Thao and Teng Lee

Seniors

  • Corbin Carlson, child of Lissa Carlson and Eric Carlson
  • Gandharv Eadara, child of Bala Eadara and Pavani Tokachichu

