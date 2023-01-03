Central High School students of the month for December

Central High School December students of the month:
- Shue Lee, child of Kia Thao and Teng Lee
- Lillian Christopherson, child of Brandon and Anna Prinsen
- Montana Arsenault, child of Jessica Arsenault and Joseph Arsenault
- Samuel Pence, child of Jeremy and Suzanne Pence
- Madeline Biondo, child of Nicole and Patrick Biondo
- Belle Lee, child of Kia Thao and Teng Lee
- Corbin Carlson, child of Lissa Carlson and Eric Carlson
- Gandharv Eadara, child of Bala Eadara and Pavani Tokachichu
