Central High School students of the month for February:
9th grade
- Gwena Ehlers, student of Doug and Karen Ehlers
- Max Olson, student of Brad and Debbie Olson
10th grade
- Ava Krause, student of John and Leanna Krause
- Ronnie Vue, student of Chao and Neng Vue
11th grade
- Kiara Garves, student of Scott Garves and Sandy Garves
- Maximus Miller-Terbush, student of Angela Terbush and Adam Miller
12th grade
- Anna Jansson, student of Peter Jansson and Mary Temp
