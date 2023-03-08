Central High School students of the month for February:
Freshman
- Drake Wonderling, student of Ann and Kyle Wonderling
- Sawvloojmem Vang, student of Yer Thor and Doua Vang
Sophomores
- Siena Folkers, student of Milan Folkers and Kelly Nest
- Chiagoziem Nduka, student of Joseph and Ngozi Nduka
Juniors
- Johnny Vang, student of Wa Vang and Chor Lee
- Evan Wright, student of Terry and Catherine Wright
Seniors
- King D Davis, student of Stanchelle Hankins and Derrick Davis, Sr
- Grace Ivens, student of Robert and Tiffin Ivens