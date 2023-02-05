Central High School students of the month for January:
- Brodie Vaughn, child of Jason and Stacy Vaughn
- Lauren Ellingson, child of Adam and Sarah Ellingson
- Kdince Franks, child of Austin and Britne Franks
- Eden Wiese, child of Daniel Wiese and Danielle Hartman
- Lei Tzu Ly Tong-Pao, child of Cheurki and Pater Ly Tong-Pao
- Grace Hundt, child of Greg and Michelle Hundt
- Sophia Pence, child of Jeremy and Suzanne Pence,
- Mai See Thao, child of Tong Thao and Houa Yang
