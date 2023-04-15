Central High School students of the month for March:
Freshmen
- Jaymeson Buxton,student of Joshua and Jocelyn Buxton
- Sierra Taylor, student of James and Amanda Taylor
Sophomores
- Gavyn Koch, student of Bradley and Summer Koch
- Zaid Jandal, student of Daoud and Lina Jandal
Juniors
- Lao Chue Moua, student of Nao Ying Moua and Mai Yang
- Peyton Strittmater, student of Tad and Erin Strittmater
Seniors
- Kendall Blanco, student of Kenneth Blanco and Susan Blanco
- Judah Neisius, student of Paul and Fern Neisius