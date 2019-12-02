Central High School students of the month for November
Central High School students of the month for November

Central High School students of the month for November:

9th grade

  • Lilian Bingol, child of Jon and Hilary Bingol
  • Bennett Fried, child of Barry and Laurie Fried

10th grade

  • Mason Herlitzke, child of Dave and Kara Herlitzke
  • Jack Olson, child of Brad and Debbie Olson

11th grade

  • Chantell Tyson, child of Edward and Nicole Jones
  • Julia Poelma, child of Randy and Jennifer Poelma

12th grade

  • Eliana Short, child of Daniel and Jennifer Short
  • Jordyn Mickschl, child of Tim and Jen Mickschl
Bennett Fried-Gr 9.jpg

Fried
Chantell Tyson-Gr 11.jpg

Tyson
Eliana Short-Gr 12.jpg

Short
Jack Olson-Gr 10.jpg

Olson
Jordyn Mickschl-Gr 12.jpg

Mickschl
Julia Poelma-Gr 11.jpg

Poelma
Lilian Bingol-Gr 9.jpg

Bingol
Mason Herlitzke-Gr 10.jpg

Herlitzke
