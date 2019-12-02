Central High School students of the month for November:
9th grade
- Lilian Bingol, child of Jon and Hilary Bingol
- Bennett Fried, child of Barry and Laurie Fried
10th grade
- Mason Herlitzke, child of Dave and Kara Herlitzke
- Jack Olson, child of Brad and Debbie Olson
11th grade
- Chantell Tyson, child of Edward and Nicole Jones
- Julia Poelma, child of Randy and Jennifer Poelma
12th grade
- Eliana Short, child of Daniel and Jennifer Short
- Jordyn Mickschl, child of Tim and Jen Mickschl