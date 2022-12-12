Central High School students of the month for October
Freshman Drew Hass, child of Kara Hass
Carly Bendel, child of Stacy Bendel and Aaron Bendel
SophomoresMaya Muth, child of Teresa Muth and Daniel Muth
Xavier Stockert, child of Patricia Farino
JuniorsZackary George, child of Nahmie and Tricia George
Elizabeth Kowalski, child of Mike and Andrea Kowalski
SeniorsAubree Banasik-Wuensch, child of Cheryl Wuensch
Rose Arndt, child of David and Laura Arndt
