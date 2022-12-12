 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central High School students of the month for October

Central High School students of the month for October

Freshman Drew Hass, child of Kara Hass

Carly Bendel, child of Stacy Bendel and Aaron Bendel

SophomoresMaya Muth, child of Teresa Muth and Daniel Muth

Xavier Stockert, child of Patricia Farino

JuniorsZackary George, child of Nahmie and Tricia George

Elizabeth Kowalski, child of Mike and Andrea Kowalski

SeniorsAubree Banasik-Wuensch, child of Cheryl Wuensch

Rose Arndt, child of David and Laura Arndt

+7 
Aubree Banasik-Wuensch- Gr 12.png

Banasik-Wuensch
+7 
Carly Bendel-Gr 9.png

Bendel
+7 
Drew Hass-Gr 9.png

Hass
+7 
Elizabeth Kowalski- Gr 11.png

Kowalski
+7 
Maya Muth- Gr 10.png

Muth
+7 
Rose Arndt- Gr. 12.png

Arndt
+7 
Xavier Stockert- Gr 10.png

Stockert
+7 
Zackary George- Gr 11.png

George
