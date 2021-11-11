Central High to reopen Friday, threat 'resolved'

Central High School was closed Thursday after a "serious threat" to the school, but following resolution of the issue classes will resume Friday.

The school updated the community Thursday afternoon, specifying the threat was emailed by a student.

"Immediate action was taken by school administration and the La Crosse Police Department as soon as we were notified about the email. While the police investigation is ongoing, the threat to student safety has been resolved, and it is safe to send students back to school," Central said on its website.

After school activities for Thursday were to continue as scheduled, according to the post, and school is to run as normal Friday.

The school thanked parents and guardians for keeping students home Thursday, noting, "We appreciate your continued support for a safe environment for our entire Central High School family."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1