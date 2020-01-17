Certified nurse-midwife led obstetric care model increasing patient and staff satisfaction at Mayo

"(Obstetrics) is one of the busier practices. You're not only doing clinical during the day but taking care of patients at night," says Mayo Clinic Health System OB-GYN Dr. Costa Sousou, noting the toll the inconsistent hours can take on sleep, family life and overall well being. "Having midwives here allows us to concentrate on patients in the clinic, generally uninterrupted. Patients actually love this model."

A report released in late 2019, titled "Midwest Laborist Model in a Collaborative Community Practice" and authored by Anil, Sousou and certified nurse midwives Theresa Hagen and Laura Harkness, details the model, which has shown positive results.

During the past five years, the primary cesarean section birth rate and vaginal operative deliveries have declined, while the rate of vaginal births after C-section has increased. Additionally, admissions to the neonatal ICU decreased from 14.9% in 2012 to 10.9% in 2017.

"This approach also has resulted in a shorter length of stay in the hospital for our patients, which always is a good thing for patients, especially a new mother and child," Anil says.