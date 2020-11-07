Chamber Chorale to hold online concert, fundraiser

The local arts community has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the La Crosse Chamber Chorale, which cancelled its 2020-21 season to keep staff, singers and audiences safe.

But the nonprofit chorus is still bringing music to the Coulee Region — and beyond. The La Crosse Chamber Chorale will air its first virtual concert Saturday, Nov. 14, on the group’s YouTube channel.

Pandemic precautions mean the concert’s format will look a little different from what audiences are used to; in addition to the digital format, the performance will feature chorale members singing in small groups.

Also coming up is the La Crosse Chamber Chorale’s first-ever virtual auction, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22. For details on both events, visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/laxchamberchorale.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0