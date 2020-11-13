Chancellor Gow: UW-La Crosse to transition to remote learning after Thanksgiving

Our Thanksgiving holiday is less than two weeks away, and the members of our campus leadership team and I hope you are making plans to celebrate safely. COVID-19 has interfered with so many traditions we hold dear, and Thanksgiving is yet another time when we all must remain vigilant and responsible.

With this in mind, I write with an important announcement. Following Thanksgiving, UW-La Crosse will transition to exclusively online/remote instruction for the remainder of the fall semester. Nonetheless, our residence halls, Whitney Center dining hall, REC, classroom buildings, and other facilities will remain open for all students for the rest of the semester. (Again, our residence halls will remain open for all students who would like to continue living on campus for the rest of the semester.) We feel our campus is among the safest places in La Crosse — as evidenced by our daily COVID-19 test results — but in light of alarming numbers of positive cases in the greater La Crosse community, we want to give our students the ability to choose where they will reside as they complete their fall semester courses through online nd other remote modes. Students currently residing in our residence halls will receive more details early next week.