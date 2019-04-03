Personality is one thing, but character is another. Character is a habit shaped by daily choices. It doesn’t develop overnight, and once you gain it, you must practice continually to maintain it.
That’s the message behind Project Character, a community-wide campaign from Character Lives, the organization placing character-building and servant leadership curricula in high schools throughout the La Crosse area.
Launched Wednesday, the campaign seeks to involve everyone in the community to practice the same steps, called Character Dares, to develop character and create a kinder, more caring community.
“This is what we do in the curriculum. We challenge, or dare, students to practice a specific behavior to develop essentials of high character,” said Patrick Clements, Character Lives executive officer. “When they graduate from high school, they’ll leave ready to serve others first, making them better employees, community members and overall leaders.”
The campaign kicked off Wednesday at the Project Character: Creating a Community of Servant Leaders conference in Onalaska. The conference brought together students, educators and community leaders throughout the region to discuss how to bring lasting change to schools, businesses and the community.
Each Monday from now through May 13, the La Crosse Tribune will issue a new Character Dare from Character Lives, asking people to practice a specific behavior that week. People also can receive weekly Character Dares directly to their phones by texting WEDAREYOU to 31996.
To spread awareness and the spirit of the dares, Clements hopes participants will capture photos of these acts of kindness or videos of them reflecting on what they experience and post them to social media, using #projectcharacter.
“We’ve seen this curriculum change the lives of students. Now we hope it will change the lives of adults too,” said Clements. “So we invite everyone to join the Project Character movement and work together to make our community and workplaces known for servant leadership and high character. We dare you.”
