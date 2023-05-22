A two-story residence is a total loss and two pets are presumed dead after a May 16 fire in the town of Onalaska.

According to the Onalaska Fire Department, crews from Onalaska, Holmen, Galesville and the gown of Campbell were dispatched around 10 p.m. to W8025 Hwy. Z, where witnesses reported that the entire back half of the house was on fire. The first fire engine arrived within 13 minutes of the call, but firefighters were unable to save the structure.

Everyone inside the house was evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a charcoal grill on the back deck of the home.