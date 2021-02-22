Charges against Alaska man dropped in child pornography case

Charges have been dropped against a 61-year-old Homer, Alaska, man accused of possessing child pornography.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez agreed to dismiss the charges against Raymond J. Wigdal at the the request of the La Crosse County District Attorney's office.

According to online documents, Wigdahl's attorney Christopher Zachar questioned why law enforcement waited more than two months in 2020 to execute a search warrant for Wigdal's computer. At issue were two "pings" — one in January and one in March — and a search warrant wasn't executed until May.

Zachar also noted that only two images in Wigdal's possession were ever recovered by police. Zachar argued that most other child pornography cases involve a continuing pattern of collecting multiple images. Wigdal told police he was not seeking the images and that unsolicited images would "pop up" on his computer.

Before the charges were dismissed, Wigdal was facing at least three years in prison.

