I was at City Hall the other day paying my quarterly property tax.
I own a 40-by-120 lot. My property taxes are a little more than $4,200 a year and I can’t drive down my street.
The potholes have taken over 21st and Adams.
I ﬁnd it confusing that the city is handing out TIFs like candy. Financing new restaurants, new businesses and planning a very expensive renovation of La Crosse Center, claiming it is all for bringing more revenue to the city.
How many millions were spent on the roundabout on Cass Street? Fire trucks can’t even use that route.
I ﬁnd it embarrassing to have new people coming to La Crosse and seeing the condition of our streets.
Charlene Ablan, La Crosse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Legitimate point after legitimate point, Charlene! If you ran for mayor, you'd have my vote.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.