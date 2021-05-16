Charmant Hotel wins Tripadvisor recognition as one of nation's top hotels

The Charmant Hotel has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Top Hotels in the United States, ranking No. 16 on the top 25 list.
Throughout a challenging year, The Charmant Hotel stood out to travelers and provided an amazing experience despite unprecedented circumstances. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, award winners represent travelers’ ultimate favorites around the globe.
“In a particularly demanding year for everyone, we are extremely honored to continue to provide excellent service and standards to our guests near and far. Our dedicated team go above and beyond to create unique experiences for each and every visitor and we are so grateful to be recognized as one of the best,” said Stacy Erickson, the Charmant Hotel’s director of sales and marketing.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that delighted guests more than any others in the past year even as they navigated changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers who visited, this award speaks to the exemplary service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”
To see traveler reviews and popular features and amenities of the Charmant Hotel, visit http://bit.ly/TheCharmantHotelTripAdvisorReviews.
The Charmant Hotel is a 67-room upscale boutique hotel in historic downtown La Crosse. The hotel is a renovated candy factory, built in 1898. Architectural details of the original building have been preserved and reimagined, including maple wood flooring, wood beams and exposed brick. Some say these materials still emanate the sweet smell of candy.
Regarding the name, Charmant was a premium line of chocolates produced by the former Joseph B. Funke Candy Company.
Charmant is also the French word for “charming,” reflecting the hotel’s friendliness, whimsy and allure. Embracing locals and visitors alike, the Charmant Hotel is the heart of hospitality in La Crosse. Guest rooms and suites feature premium amenities. Event spaces are available for business gatherings or private dinners.