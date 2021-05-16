Charmant Hotel wins Tripadvisor recognition as one of nation's top hotels

The Charmant Hotel has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Top Hotels in the United States, ranking No. 16 on the top 25 list.

Throughout a challenging year, The Charmant Hotel stood out to travelers and provided an amazing experience despite unprecedented circumstances. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, award winners represent travelers’ ultimate favorites around the globe.

“In a particularly demanding year for everyone, we are extremely honored to continue to provide excellent service and standards to our guests near and far. Our dedicated team go above and beyond to create unique experiences for each and every visitor and we are so grateful to be recognized as one of the best,” said Stacy Erickson, the Charmant Hotel’s director of sales and marketing.