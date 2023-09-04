CHASEBURG -- The Chaseburg Post Office, located at 303 Depot St, Chaseburg, is temporarily closed due to building damage. No mail has been damaged, and no timetable has yet to be established for the resumption of retail services.

Chaseburg customers may pick up mail, packages, and Post Office Box mail at the Coon Valley Post Office, 507 Central Ave, Coon Valley,. The Coon Valley Post Office is open for all retail transactions Monday thru Friday from 7:45 a.m. to noon., 12:30 to 2:15 p.m.

Information about alternate collection box locations, collection times, and postal products, and services can be found online at www.usps.com.