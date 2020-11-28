Cheer amid the pandemic: La Crosse's beloved Santa and Mrs. Claus offering safe "visits" with Santa

"It's not perfect, but it's Christmas 2020. It's the best we can do," Bonnie said. "It was heartbreaking to think after 20 years we would just disappear."

The Feltens accepted an offer from Duluth Trading Company to use their building, which Dan says is on "the best corner in town as far as being seen."

"Kids can come to the window and we'll at least be able to wave to them and let them know we love them and there will be a Christmas next year," Dan says.

Rather than children handing their letters and wish lists directly to the couple, a drop box will be located at Duluth Trading Company, and a donations will be accepted on a digital format. Both in the high risk age range for severe COVID-19 symptoms, the couple isn't taking chances of becoming infected or potentially infecting others. They will not be making any personal or corporate visits this season, and have avoided browsing around downtown, a favorite pastime, as they are easily recognized and people, so excited they forget about distancing, run up to them for pictures or hugs.

"I find it really hard to say no," Dan says. "We absolutely thrive on the joy of the children -- seeing their faces and the wonderful warm hugs. Hopefully next year (it can resume). It's been a hard year for little people."