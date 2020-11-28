Cheer amid the pandemic: La Crosse's beloved Santa and Mrs. Claus offering safe "visits" with Santa

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently reassured children worldwide that Santa has innate immunity from COVID-19, but La Crosse's premiere Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Dan and Bonnie Felten, are still playing it safe this year, delivering cheer from a distance.
Dan, 77, and Bonnie, 76, have been assuming the role of Santa and Mrs. Claus for the past two decades, starting off in malls in Nevada and Texas. For the past several years the couple have set up Santa's workshop in downtown La Crosse, with thousands of kids, parents and grandparents popping in for photos, conversation and warm embraces from the jolly duo, who keep up their Claus family persona year-round. Their home is perennially decked for the holidays, Bonnie boasts the signature whitening curls of the classic Mrs. Claus and Dan's luxurious full beard and rounded belly are all real.
During the 2019 holiday season alone, over 4,000 people -- including those who traveled in from out of town to see the most authentic and good-natured Clauses around -- stopped by the workshop. In previous years, the long lines and mass draw to the downtown was a joyous blessing. In 2020, it would be a COVID-19 nightmare, and a change of course was imperative.
"This is kind of sad -- we can't obviously see children one-on-one in person," Dan said.
The Feltens, who usually make home and employee party visits as well, received many inquiries as to their plans this season, with La Crosse County and state coronavirus cases spiking as the holiday season neared. A number of downtown businesses offered to accommodate them in a safe manner, and it was Bonnie's idea to have the couple sit in a store window, offering smiles and photo opportunities.
"It's not perfect, but it's Christmas 2020. It's the best we can do," Bonnie said. "It was heartbreaking to think after 20 years we would just disappear."
The Feltens accepted an offer from Duluth Trading Company to use their building, which Dan says is on "the best corner in town as far as being seen."
"Kids can come to the window and we'll at least be able to wave to them and let them know we love them and there will be a Christmas next year," Dan says.
Rather than children handing their letters and wish lists directly to the couple, a drop box will be located at Duluth Trading Company, and a donations will be accepted on a digital format. Both in the high risk age range for severe COVID-19 symptoms, the couple isn't taking chances of becoming infected or potentially infecting others. They will not be making any personal or corporate visits this season, and have avoided browsing around downtown, a favorite pastime, as they are easily recognized and people, so excited they forget about distancing, run up to them for pictures or hugs.
"I find it really hard to say no," Dan says. "We absolutely thrive on the joy of the children -- seeing their faces and the wonderful warm hugs. Hopefully next year (it can resume). It's been a hard year for little people."
Adds Bonnie, "For big people, too."
The couple hope to assure children there is no coronavirus spread at the North Pole, but, knowing many parents are undergoing financial hardship this year, also let them know that Santa may not be able to leave "fancy electronics" under the tree. Bonnie's signature dog puppet, Olive, will be wearing a mask to set a good example, and while she and Dan won't typically have their face coverings on, well protected by the window glass, she quips masks "have made ventriloquism a lot easier!"
The Felten's are able to find humor and optimism despite a year rife with sickness, tragedy and civil discord, but they feel the toll.
"My Christmas wish is that people take this pandemic seriously. Don't take chances," Dan says. "I hope people find joy again. There has been too much anger in our lives, and life is too short for us to be (divided)."
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Duluth Trading Company, 400 Main St., from 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 12, and 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Dec. 13-23. Their last day will be Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
